Odd-even system for vehicles in Kamrup Metropolitan dist to check COVID-19

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:55 IST
In order to reduce traffic movement and dissuade people from venturing out amidst the pandemic, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration will implement an odd-even system implemented for all vehicles from Thursday, an official order said.

Accordingly all vehicles with odd registration numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates like May 13, 15, 17 19, 21, 23 and 25 from Thursday, as per the government announcement on Wednesday.

Similarly, vehicle registration numbers ending with 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 will be allowed to ply on May 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26, it added.

The restriction will be effective only from 5 am to 2 pm as curfew will start thereafter daily in view of the spurt in COVID-19 positive cases in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city.

''However, this restriction will not be applicable in respect of government vehicles/water tankers/milk carrying vans, ambulances, LPG distribution vans, vehicle hired/private used for medical duty/COVID-19 duty on production of valid ID proof and personal vehicles used for medical emergency,'' the order said.

It will also not be applicable for vehicles plying on the national highways, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

