PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:26 IST
CarDekho appoints Mayank Jain CEO of auto biz

Automotive platform CarDekho Group has appointed media industry professional Mayank Jain as the CEO of its new auto business. Jain will be responsible for strengthening the organization’s new auto offering, and deepening engagement with OEMs, dealer network and other enterprise partners, the platform said in a release.

He will be reporting to CarDekho CEO and Co-founder Amit Jain, and operate out of the CarDekho Gurugram office, it said.

''Mayank is a highly reputed professional in the media world and has an impressive track record of scaling businesses across varied industries. His deep customer understanding and expertise will enable us to design and provide the best autoTech solutions to our partner customers,'' said Amit Jain. Mayank brings in rich experience of over 18 years working in technology, media and telecom sectors in India and internationally, holding leadership roles in sales, marketing, product management and strategy in companies such as Disney Star, British Telecom, Samsung, and HT Media.

Founded in 2008 and with its headquarters in Jaipur, the platform has footprints in India and South-East Asia. With more than 70 stores, its CarDekhoGaadi stores serve as the one-stop destination for customers to sell pre-owned cars and CarDekhoGaadi Trust Mark Stores serve as the one-stop destination for customers to buy pre-owned cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

