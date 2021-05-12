Left Menu

Lockdown being implemented strictly, says Telangana DGP

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:49 IST
The 10-day lockdown, which began in Telangana from Wednesday, is being strictly implemented, said Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy.

Necessary instructions have been given to police personnel at all levels in this regard, he said.

The State imposed the lockdown for 10 days beginning at 10 AM from Wednesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with four hours relaxation in the morning daily.

In a video message, he requested the people to cooperate with the governments decision and observe self-restrictions.

He further said police would help the people in cases of medical emergencies and vaccination.

Lockdown is perfectly implemented.

Traffic on inter-state borders is being regulated.

Necessary measures have been taken for smooth passage of goods vehicles and other vehicles passing through the State through National Highways, Reddy said.

Police personnel were seen putting up barricades at several points in the city to check violators and senior police officials including the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda - Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagwat respectively - were seen monitoring the situation.

Traders in the city did brisk business in the morning.

Many outlets in the old city area were open in the morning to facilitate Ramzan shopping.

Grocery shops and other outlets which were opened at around 6.30 AM downed shutters by 9.30 AM.

All branches of banks in the State would function from 8 AM to noon from Thursday for rendering essential services such as cash deposit, withdrawals, remittances, clearing of cheques and government business, as advised by the Indian Bankers Association, said convenor of State-Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) Krishan Sharma said.

The staff at Branches/Administrative Offices may be allowed to work on a rotational basis complying with all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.

However, Controllers of Banks would take decisions in this regard for effective implementation at the ground-level without affecting customer service, he further said.

