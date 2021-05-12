Livinguard AG donates masks worth Rs 15cr to India

Switzerland headquartered Livinguard AG, a hygiene technology platform, has donated antiviral masks worth Rs 15 crore for the protection of COVID-19 warriors for distribution through NGOs, government organisations, civil society, hospitals and numerous healthcare centers, the company said on Wednesday.

The company claimed that its patented antiviral and antibacterial technology on textile treated with Livinguard Technology have been scientifically proven to destroy 99.9 per cent bacteria and viruses instead of just protecting inhalation, it said.

Livinguard AG has donated masks to several NGOs like Child Relief and You (CRY), Magic Bus, Apnalaya, besides the Mumbai and Punjab Police, Tata Memorial, ISB Students and crematorium workers among others, it added.

''The entire world is witnessing Indias battle against the deadly virus which has hit even more vehemently in its second wave. With daily cases in India touching nearly 4,00,000, the highest daily count in any country, and nearly 4 million active cases, it is imperative that we help stop the spread of COVID-19,'' Livinguard founder & CEO Sanjeev Swamy said.

