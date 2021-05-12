Left Menu

Forex reserves surge by USD 32.29 bn in six months :RBI

While 403.01 metric tonnes of gold is held overseas in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank of International Settlements BIS, 292.30 tonnes of gold is held domestically, the report said.In value terms USD, the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves decreased from about 6.69 per cent as at September-end 2020 to about 5.87 per cent as on March 31, 2021.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:05 IST
Forex reserves surge by USD 32.29 bn in six months :RBI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged to USD 576.98 billion as on March 31, 2021 from USD 544.69 billion at September-end last year, an RBI report said.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased to USD 536.693 billion as at March-end 2021 from USD 502.162 billion, the report noted.

On balance of payments basis (excluding valuation changes), foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 83.9 billion during April-December 2020 as compared with USD 40.7 billion in the year-ago period, it said.

Foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms (including valuation changes) increased by USD 108 billion during April-December 2020 as against USD 47 billion in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

At the end of December 2020, the foreign exchange reserves cover of imports increased to 18.6 months from 17.1 months at September-end 2020, RBI said in its report on management of foreign exchange reserves -- October 2020-March 2021, released on Wednesday.

The net forward asset (receivable) of the Reserve Bank in the domestic foreign exchange market stood at USD 68.2 billion as at March-end 2021.

As on March 31, 2021, the Reserve Bank held 695.31 metric tonnes of gold. "While 403.01 metric tonnes of gold is held overseas in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), 292.30 tonnes of gold is held domestically," the report said.

In value terms (USD), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves decreased from about 6.69 per cent as at September-end 2020 to about 5.87 per cent as on March 31, 2021. Gold reserves stood at USD 33.88 billion at end-March 2021 as against USD 36.429 billion by September 2020, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US to send diplomat to urge Israel, Palestinians to calm violence

The United States is sending a diplomat to the Middle East to urge Israelis and Palestinians to calm violence, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, describing scenes in the region as harrowing.The images that came out o...

'Fastest adoption of electric vehicles expected in 2-wheelers, 3-wheeler sectors'

The fastest adoption of electric vehicles is expected to be in two-wheeler and three-wheeler sectors, and it is expected that up to 4 million of such vehicles could be sold each year by 2025, growing to almost 10 million by 2030, an officia...

White House labor task force to hold first meeting on Thursday

The White House labor task force, headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to meet for the first time on Thursday, according to a U.S. Labor Department spokesperson. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will serve as vice chair of the group an...

All ECDs to receive relief payments soon

All Early Childhood Development ECD services that have applied and meet the criteria for the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund ESRF, prior to the closing date will receive their payments soon.In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021