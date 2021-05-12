Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:19 IST
BBB selects candidates for general manager posts in four PSU general insurance companies

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended names of Satyajit Tripathi, Y K Shimray and Sophia Singh for the post of general manager and directors of the three state-owned general insurance companies -- New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India.

Besides, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions also selected Arti Mathur and Nagalakshmi D for general manager and directors' position in Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

There are five public sector general insurance companies, including one re-insurer General Insurance Corporation of India in the country.

''The Board of the Bureau interfaced with 10 candidates from public sector general insurance companies on May 7 and 11, 2021, for 5 vacancies of general manager and directors in the General Insurance Corporation of India (1 vacancy), New India Assurance Company Ltd (1 vacancy), Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (2 vacancies) and United India Insurance Company Ltd (1 vacancy),'' BBB said in a notification.

Besides, the board has kept remaining five candidates in the reserve list.

The list of selected candidates would go to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister for the final approval.

The BBB is headed by former secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, B P Sharma.

The secretary of Department of Financial Services, secretary of Department of Public Enterprises and the RBI deputy governor in charge of banking are part of BBB.

Other part-time members are Vedika Bhandarkar, former managing director of Credit Suisse; P Pradeep Kumar, former managing director of SBI; and Pradip P Shah, founder managing director of rating agency CRISIL.

The government in 2016 had approved the constitution of the BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of PSBs and state-owned financial institutions.

It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.

Besides, it was asked to frame a strategy discussion on consolidation based on the requirement. The government wanted to encourage bank boards to restructure their business strategy and also suggest ways for their consolidation and merger with other banks.

