Left Menu

Sterling hurt by stronger dollar, still near recent highs

The pound fell after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data prompted the dollar to strengthen on Wednesday, although sterling held up better than other risk currencies and was still hovering around the $1.41 level. Sterling rose above $1.41 for the first time since February on Monday, due to a combination of dollar weakness, market relief over Scottish election results, lockdown easing measures, and the Bank of England raising its forecast for economic growth.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:25 IST
Sterling hurt by stronger dollar, still near recent highs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound fell after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data prompted the dollar to strengthen on Wednesday, although sterling held up better than other risk currencies and was still hovering around the $1.41 level.

Sterling rose above $1.41 for the first time since February on Monday, due to a combination of dollar weakness, market relief over Scottish election results, lockdown easing measures, and the Bank of England raising its forecast for economic growth. It had largely held on to these gains this week until it dropped after U.S. data showed that consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April, news which pushed the dollar higher as investors turned more cautious.

At 1539 GMT, the pound was down 0.3% at $1.40940, having reached as high as $1.4167 on Tuesday, and was at $1.4142 at 1122 GMT on Wednesday. The Australian dollar - seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite - was down by 1.3%.

Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.2% at 85.68 pence per euro, having hit a new one-month high. ECONOMIC RECOVERY

UK GDP data for March beat market expectations, keeping investors optimistic about the country's economic recovery from the pandemic. Although analysts said the data's immediate market impact was limited by the fact that it referred to a period when stricter lockdown restrictions were still in place, it helped support the market expectation for a strong recovery in the UK.

"The data today is consistent with a positive outlook for the pound," MUFG head of research Derek Halpenny said in a note to clients. "GBP has underperformed in Q2 to-date, being the 2nd worst performing G10 currency. We see scope for catch-up with the markets concluding the BoE outlook is too pessimistic leading to sooner taper speculation and the prospect of short-term rates drifting further higher, helping support GBP."

The Bank of England slowed the pace of its trillion dollar bond-buying programme on Thursday, but stressed it was not reversing its stimulus. Separate trade figures on Wednesday showed Britain imported more goods from non-EU countries than EU countries during the first quarter for the first time since records began in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines , and American Airlines have canceled flights from the United States to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data by flight tracker FlightAware.Spokespeople for United and Delta confirmed the can...

Italy's regulator asks TikTok for further action on users aged under 13

Italys data protection regulator said on Wednesday it had asked video-sharing app TikTok to strengthen measures to prevent young users from accessing the platform after the group has already removed more than 500,000 users under the age of ...

U.S. CDC finds more clotting cases after J&J vaccine, sees causal link

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it had found more cases of potentially life-threatening blood clotting among people who received the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and sees a plausible causal associa...

COVID-19: Over 4 lakh beneficiaries of 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 12, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said over 4 lakh beneficiaries aged between 18-44 years were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,17,321 benef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021