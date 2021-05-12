Left Menu

Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys co's shares worth Rs 100 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:46 IST
Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys co's shares worth Rs 100 cr
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Wednesday purchased shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major through an open market transaction.

Shibulal bought over 7.58 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,317.95 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to Rs 100 crore, according to latest block deal data on BSE.

With the deal, Shibulal's shareholding in the company has increased to 0.07 per cent, a regulatory filing by Infosys said.

At the end of March quarter, Shibulal held 0.05 per cent stake in the company.

As per a separate filing, Shibulal's wife, Kumari, sold over 7.58 lakh shares on Wednesday at the same price of Rs 1,317.95 apiece.

Post the transaction, her shareholding has come down to 0.19 per cent from 0.21 per cent.

On Wednesday, shares of Infosys closed flat at Rs 1,326.95 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. fuel shortages worsen on Day Six of pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and Washington officials pledged to help alleviate supply issues. A ransomware attack on...

French COVID-19 cases see slowest weekly increase since June 2020

France reported 21,498 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 2.02 more than a week ago and the slowest week-on-week increase since late June 2020.The health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell further ...

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works for adolescents, U.S. CDC panel told

The United States should begin vaccinating adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC were told on Wednesday, ahead of a vote awaited by states ready t...

Bengaluru civic agency introduces walk-in enrollment to COVID Care Centres

The civic agency of Bengaluru on Wednesday said it has introduced walk-in enrollment at all 11 Covid Care Centres CCC in its limits, which have been established for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021