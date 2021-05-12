Left Menu

FMCG retailers rethink assortment play as pandemic impacts supply chain dynamics: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:50 IST
The FMCG retailers are rethinking their assortment play as the supply chain dynamics have been impacted after the second wave of the pandemic has impacted, said data analytics firm Nielsen.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retailers are realigning assortment either by having a lesser number of stock-keeping units (SKUs) per category or are stocking a lesser number of units for each SKU they are dealing in.

They are doing so without putting any extra burden in terms of stocking space or capital requirements, said Nielsen in its FMCG Snapshot for Q1 2021.

''As the pandemic has impacted supply chain dynamics, there are two opposing trends around realigning assortment by retailers.

''While retailers are willing to deal with a larger set of categories, they are doing so without putting any extra burden in terms of stocking space or capital requirements,'' it said.

This phenomenon would have substantial implications for FMCG manufacturers in terms of which SKUs to push for and finding the optimum frequency for servicing stores, it added.

In the January-March 2021 period, FMCG sales growth from the traditional trade channels jumped to double digits, while growth in e-commerce normalised down to single digits in the January-March quarter.

''Now, that lockdowns have resurfaced, and with last-mile delivery boost up, the e-commerce channel will continue to be dynamic,'' it added.

In the quarter, traditional trade channels (TT) continued their growth momentum in the quarter.

''Among the organised channels, sequential (quarter-on-quarter) recovery was witnessed in modern trade. However, it still is in a negative growth zone because of a higher base of 2020,'' it said.

NielsenIQ South Asia Customer Success Leader Sameer Shukla said traditional trade channels have consolidated share in the pie in recent months, while the organised channels big box modern trade stores and e-commerce, tapered down.

''Now, with the second wave of lockdowns spreading across the country, it will be critical for the manufacturers, retailers and planners to gauge the interplay of channels, especially in the metropolitan cities, and plan with agility,'' he said.

The FMCG Snapshot for the first quarter of 2021, released by NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence team on Wednesday, said the Indian FMCG industry has recorded a growth of 9.4 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2021. It was helped by a consumption-led growth and value growth by increased prices of products, especially of staples.

