Left Menu

EU confirms carbon market surplus grew in 2020

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:00 IST
EU confirms carbon market surplus grew in 2020

Around 1.579 billion permits are in circulation in the European Union's carbon market, up from 1.385 billion last year, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Based on that surplus, 378.9 million permits will be withheld from carbon market auctions from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2022, and placed in the market stability reserve, the Commission said in a statement published after trading in the market closed for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Halt construction of Central Vista project, use resources for COVID-19 response'

Several civil society groups and environmental organisations across India on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to halt its ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The statement issued by...

U.S. fuel shortages worsen on Day Six of pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and Washington officials pledged to help alleviate supply issues. A ransomware attack on...

French COVID-19 cases see slowest weekly increase since June 2020

France reported 21,498 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 2.02 more than a week ago and the slowest week-on-week increase since late June 2020.The health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell further ...

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works for adolescents, U.S. CDC panel told

The United States should begin vaccinating adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC were told on Wednesday, ahead of a vote awaited by states ready t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021