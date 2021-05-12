Left Menu

Sovereign gold bond to open for subscription on May 17

The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 will be open for subscription for five days from Monday, the finance ministry said in a statement.The bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021, it said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:17 IST
Sovereign gold bond to open for subscription on May 17

The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 will be open for subscription for five days from Monday, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021, it said on Wednesday. The subscription period for 2021-22 Series I will be May 17-21, and bonds will be issued on May 25.

The bonds will be sold through banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

The Reserve Bank of India will issue the bonds on behalf of the Government of India.

The price of the bond will be fixed in Indian Rupees based on the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period. The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be Rs 50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode, the ministry said.

The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. The tenor of the bond will be for 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.

''Minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold,'' the ministry said.

As per the statement, the maximum limit of subscription will be 4 KG for individual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March). It further said know-your-customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for the purchase of physical gold. The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Halt construction of Central Vista project, use resources for COVID-19 response'

Several civil society groups and environmental organisations across India on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to halt its ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The statement issued by...

U.S. fuel shortages worsen on Day Six of pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and Washington officials pledged to help alleviate supply issues. A ransomware attack on...

French COVID-19 cases see slowest weekly increase since June 2020

France reported 21,498 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 2.02 more than a week ago and the slowest week-on-week increase since late June 2020.The health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell further ...

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works for adolescents, U.S. CDC panel told

The United States should begin vaccinating adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC were told on Wednesday, ahead of a vote awaited by states ready t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021