U.S. airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

U.S. airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflictReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:58 IST
United Airlines, Delta Air Lines , and American Airlines have canceled flights from the United States to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data by flight tracker FlightAware.
Spokespeople for United and Delta confirmed the cancellations and said the airlines were monitoring the situation in Israel, where violence has escalated this week amid a conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
Delta has "no determination about resumption at this juncture," a spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delta Capital Partners Announces the Expansion of the Global Asset Recovery Consortium into India
Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rocket hits Tel Aviv building
Sirens blare, explosions heard in Tel Aviv amid Gaza rocket fire
Israel-Palestine conflict: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32, explosions heard in Tel Aviv
Another woman dies in rocket strikes in Tel Aviv as Israel-Palestine tensions soar; toll reaches 3