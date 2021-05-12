U.S. airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines , and American Airlines have canceled flights from the United States to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday, according to data by flight tracker FlightAware.

Spokespeople for United and Delta confirmed the cancellations and said the airlines were monitoring the situation in Israel, where violence has escalated this week amid a conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Delta has "no determination about resumption at this juncture," a spokesman said.

