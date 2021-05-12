Left Menu

'Halt construction of Central Vista project, use resources for COVID-19 response'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:59 IST
'Halt construction of Central Vista project, use resources for COVID-19 response'

Several civil society groups and environmental organisations across India on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to halt its ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The statement issued by 65 organisations urged the central government to halt the Rs 13,450 crore project and divert all available resources towards handling the pandemic. ''All the unnecessary expenditures, including the construction of lavish Central Vista, must be halted and all available resources must be diverted to urgent COVID response,'' said a statement issued by Vikalp Sangam, one of the organisations. It works towards socially just and ecologically sustainable, alternative pathways to well-being and suggests short, medium and long term measures for mitigating the impacts of the pandemic on the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.

The statement said that the spread of coronavirus has shown that environment and human health are related.

''The abysmal state of the public health system and the callous ignoring of credible expertise and clear warnings, by the central and most state governments, have brought us here. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, and all other frontline workers are overstretched and have lost their colleagues in the line of duty.

''The pandemic's second wave in India is a systematic political failure for which the government needs to be held accountable. The spread of the virus has shown the strong relationship between our environment and human health,'' the statement said. Ritu Priya, professor at Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and a member of the Vikalp Sangam Core group said, ''The focus now must shift on human and environmental health and well-being.'' The statement said given the impacts of climate change and other ecological damage and impending pandemics that are predicted to become more frequent in the coming decades, ''it is important to question a development ideology based only on growth in GDP, which is meaningless as shown by the pandemic''.

''Such growth has only increased inequalities, economic insecurity amongst tens of millions, and ecological devastation,'' it said. The full focus of economic activities in the name of 'development' from now on must be on human and environmental health and well-being. Indicators that reflect these, beyond GDP, must guide economic planning, it added. ''While the central and state governments have necessary resources to carry these out, and must be held accountable for them, civil society groups and bodies of local self-governance in villages and cities must also put full efforts into making these possible. ''Indeed, the more communities are able to be relatively independent and self-reliant in avoiding or dealing with such crises, the stronger India will be,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto-rickshaw driver's house robbed in NE Delhi

Some unidentified persons allegedly burgled the house of an auto-rickshaw driver and took away jewellery along with around Rs 25 lakh in cash on Wednesday afternoon when he and his wife went for vaccination, police said. The incident took p...

Myanmar military court gives reporter 3-year prison term

A 51-year-old reporter for a now-banned online and broadcast news agency in Myanmar was sentenced Wednesday by a military court to three years in prison for his reporting, his employer said.Min Nyo, a correspondent for DVB -- Democratic Voi...

Light rains in Rajasthan, more forecast for next 24 hours

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours due to an active Western Disturbance, a meteorological department official said on Wednesday.Also, maximum temperatures dropped by two to three degrees Cel...

One held for hacking YouTuber's bank account, diverting money

Police have arrested a mechanical engineer for allegedly hacking the bank account of a YouTuber and diverting Rs 23.5 lakh from it, an official said here on Wednesday.The accused has been identified as Lalit Devkar, he said.Ashish Bhatia, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021