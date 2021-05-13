Garbage, grass along railway tracks catches fire, none hurt

Garbage and grass along the railway tracks at a station near Shahapur on the Central Railway route in Thane district caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The incident occurred near Thansit railway station between Shahapur and Kalyan, Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 5.30 pm, after around three hours of efforts, he said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)