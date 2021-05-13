Left Menu

Italy's regulator asks TikTok for further action on users aged under 13

Italy's data protection regulator said on Wednesday it had asked video-sharing app TikTok to strengthen measures to prevent young users from accessing the platform after the group removed more than 500,000 users under the age of 13 in almost three months. Early in February TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, agreed with Italian authorities to block all users who gave their age as under 13, among other measures, after the death of a 10-year-old girl was blamed on a breath-holding social media challenge.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-05-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 01:26 IST
Italy's regulator asks TikTok for further action on users aged under 13
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy's data protection regulator said on Wednesday it had asked video-sharing app TikTok to strengthen measures to prevent young users from accessing the platform after the group removed more than 500,000 users under the age of 13 in almost three months.

Early in February TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, agreed with Italian authorities to block all users who gave their age as under 13, among other measures, after the death of a 10-year-old girl was blamed on a breath-holding social media challenge. "The measures adopted have brought significant, but not yet sufficient, results," the regulator said in a statement.

The watchdog asked TikTok to cancel any accounts linked to users under 13 within 48 hours, make access by young users harder and launch communications initiatives explaining that the platform is not indicated for children under the age of 13. It also asked the app to find solutions, including using artificial intelligence, that would minimise the risk of having youths under 13 entering and using TikTok's platform.

Since February then TikTok has asked more than 12.5 million users in Italy to confirm their age, the authority said, without explaining. "Following ongoing talks with the regulator since the beginning of the year, we are piloting additional measures to ensure that only users who are at least 13 years old can use TikTok," Alexandra Evans, head of TikTok's Child Safety, Europe, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Toulouse captain Marchand to miss Champions Cup final due to ban

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle after he was handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. France hooker Marchand was ...

U.S. lifts sanctions on senior figure in Mexico's Sinaloa cartel

The United States lifted financial sanctions on a top lieutenant of Mexicos Sinaloa drug cartel on Wednesday, saying Jesus El Rey Zambada, who gave testimony against kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, had shown behavioral change.Information p...

Colonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom in recent breach -sources

Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who have encrypted its data, according to sources familiar with the companys response on Wednesday.The hack prompted a pipeline shutdown that has led to panic buying and ...

Mexico to begin review of labor dispute at General Motors plant

Mexico on Wednesday said it would begin a review of labor practices at a General Motors plant in central Mexico after a formal complaint from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative USTR.Mexicos economy and labor ministries said in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021