PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

13-05-2021
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Headlines

- UK directors face bans for avoiding repayment of pandemic loans https://on.ft.com/3tOqbvG - UK proposes new powers to fight soaring financial fraud https://on.ft.com/3oamn6y

- UK trial points to mixed vaccines raising risk of side-effects https://on.ft.com/2SOty8X - UK lawmakers say Lex Greensill may have misled parliament https://on.ft.com/33EYYkk

Overview - British ministers will crack down on company directors seeking to dissolve their businesses to avoid repaying creditors in a bid to prevent the loophole being exploited to write off state-backed emergency COVID-19 loans.

- New laws to tackle soaring levels of financial fraud have been proposed in the British government's draft online safety bill, threatening social media sites and dating apps with huge fines unless they do more to protect people from losing life-changing sums of money. - Mixing COVID-19 vaccines increases the risk of unpleasant, short-term side-effects such as fatigue and fever, according to a British trial in which people received different jabs for their first and second doses.

- Lex Greensill may have misled parliament when he said his company did not lend money to its shareholders, two lwmakers have said, pointing to a 300-million-euro loan that Greensill Capital made to its private equity backer General Atlantic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

