Left Menu

New Zealand exploring quarantine-free travel with other countries, says PM Ardern

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-05-2021 07:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 07:23 IST
New Zealand exploring quarantine-free travel with other countries, says PM Ardern

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that her government is exploring opportunities for quarantine-free travel with other nations, as she laid down the course for the nation's re-opening from the pandemic lockdown.

"I feel optimistic about the remainder of 2021 and beyond. I feel confident in our plan and approach and heartened by economic indicators," Ardern said in a pre-budget speech in Auckland.

Ardern said she will lead a trade and promotional delegation to Australia in early July, and will also look to lead delegations into Europe, the United States, China and the wider Asia-Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple says 'Chaos Monkeys' author hired in ads business has left company

Apple Inc on Wednesday said Antonio Garca Martnez, a former Facebook Inc product manager who joined Apple recently to work in its advertising business, is no longer with the company.Garca Martnez, who came to Silicon Valley after a stint on...

Rajasthan to float global tender to buy 1 cr COVID vaccine doses

The Rajasthan state cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod to float a global tender to purchase 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The state government has also issued orders to establish 105 oxygen plants in 62 places.During the Cabinet meetin...

Uttarakhand: No deaths reported in Kainchi Dham cloud burst

No lives were lost in the cloud burst incident that took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhands Tehri district, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar informed. The incident was reported around 5 pm on Wednesday.Around 12 to 13 shops have been...

Biden plans remarks on Colonial Pipeline Thursday

President Joe Biden plans to talk about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in remarks on Thursday, according to his schedule for the day released late on Wednesday. Bidens goal is to reassure Americans after a ransomware attack forced the pipel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021