New Zealand exploring quarantine-free travel with other countries, says PM Ardern

New Zealand exploring quarantine-free travel with other countries, says PM ArdernReuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-05-2021 07:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 07:23 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that her government is exploring opportunities for quarantine-free travel with other nations, as she laid down the course for the nation's re-opening from the pandemic lockdown.
"I feel optimistic about the remainder of 2021 and beyond. I feel confident in our plan and approach and heartened by economic indicators," Ardern said in a pre-budget speech in Auckland.
Ardern said she will lead a trade and promotional delegation to Australia in early July, and will also look to lead delegations into Europe, the United States, China and the wider Asia-Pacific.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- New Zealand's
- Asia-Pacific
- Ardern
- United States
- Europe
- Jacinda Ardern
- Australia
ALSO READ
Targeting Asia-Pacific defence, Australia to spend $580 mln on military upgrades
New Zealand's Ardern says differences with China becoming harder to reconcile
New Zealand PM Ardern says travel bubble with Cook Islands to start on May 17
New Zealand leader Ardern takes tougher stance on China
Tone of debate did not reflect well on Parliament: PM Ardern