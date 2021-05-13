Granules India commits to donate 16 Cr Paracetamol tablets to Telangana

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI): Granules India, a city-based vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, has announced that it pledged to provide the Telangana government 16 crore Paracetamol-500 mg tablets free of cost to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release issued by the drug maker on Wednesday, the company will provide one crore tablets every week, starting from May 12, aggregating to 16 crore tablets worth Rs eight crore over next four months.

Uma Devi Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India, said, ''We believe that this contribution will complement the Government of Telanganas efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Telangana.'' As a company, Granules is always in the forefront of taking up corporate social responsibilities and contributing to society, she added.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

