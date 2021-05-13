BSE, NSE shut on account of Ramzan Id

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Ltd were closed on Thursday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion also were shut. There was no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets as well.

A day earlier, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 471 points or 0.96 per cent lower at 48,691 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 154 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,697. Experts say the market sentiment is currently facing headwinds as infections and deaths surge due to Covid-19 amid reports of vaccine shortages, with investors guessing how long states will have to remain under localised shutdowns. (ANI)

