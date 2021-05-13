Left Menu

BSE, NSE shut on account of Ramzan Id

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Ltd were closed on Thursday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:14 IST
BSE, NSE shut on account of Ramzan Id
There was no trading activity in forex and commodity futures as well.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Ltd were closed on Thursday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion also were shut. There was no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets as well.

A day earlier, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 471 points or 0.96 per cent lower at 48,691 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 154 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,697. Experts say the market sentiment is currently facing headwinds as infections and deaths surge due to Covid-19 amid reports of vaccine shortages, with investors guessing how long states will have to remain under localised shutdowns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dominican Republic and World Bank sign deal to reduce forest carbon emission

The Dominican Republics Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources signed a landmark agreement today with the World Banks Forest Carbon Partnership Facility FCPF, unlocking payments of up to US25 million for verif...

U.S. intelligence chief visits DMZ on North Korean border - Yonhap

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the Demilitarised Zone DMZ along the border with North Korea as part of a visit to South Korea on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported.Haines visit comes a week ahead of South...

U.S. grants Jones Act waiver to company to ease fuel supply shortages

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company to ease fuel supply constraints between Gulf Coast and East Coast ports, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.The Jones Ac...

Govt panel suggests increasing gap between two doses of Covishield

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation NTAGI has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources said on Thursday.It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the cho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021