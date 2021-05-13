White House to monitor situation as Colonial restarts production

White House to monitor situation as Colonial restarts productionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:15 IST
The White House said it will stay in close contact with Colonial Pipeline and continue to offer any assistance needed as the company began to restart the nation's largest fuel pipeline network on Wednesday.
"President Biden and the White House will monitor the situation closely in the coming days, and continue to urge Americans to just purchase what they need, and not hoard fuel, as supply is restored," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement late Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
