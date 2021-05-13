Made-In-India alternate product analytics & transaction platform 'Finalyca' announces 2021 growth plans

- PMS Bazaar and serial entrepreneur Milan Ganatra working together to make Finalyca a globally-renowned alternate product performance analytics and market place - Developing transaction execution platform capabilities for alternatives - Widen product coverage to include market-linked debentures, unlisted equity, and alternate debt among others MUMBAI, India, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-India alternate product platform 'Finalyca', a joint venture of PMS Bazaar and serial entrepreneur Milan Ganatra, has announced its formal launch and plans for 2021-22, which is going to be a defining year for alternative product investments. Home-grown performance analytics platform has become the preferred choice for domestic & global asset managers, wealth professionals, independent HNI investors, family offices, institutions, business schools, media platforms, and research agencies. Finalyca covers over INR 25 trillion of assets in PMSes AIFs, MFs & ULIPs across 2500+ investment products.

Finalyca digitally delivers trustworthy data on financial returns, asset flows, expenses, fees, performance benchmarks, and risk metrics of all the tracked investment products. It will soon offer users the choice of transaction as well. ''While our capabilities provide users with a very high degree of reliability, comparability and knowledge on investment products, Finalyca users are also looking to execute transactions in the same platform. Hence, we are adding transaction execution capability in our platform so that users can evaluate and complete transactions,'' says, Milan Ganatra.

Going forward, Finalyca will benefit from a closer association of PMS Bazaar and serial entrepreneur Milan Ganatra. Both parties have put USD 500K investment in Finalyca.

Milan, after a successful innings with Miles Software, as board member of Finalyca is advising the executive team on the ways to take it to newer heights as an alternate investment product fintech platform that will further disrupt the financial services sector.

In year 2021, Finalyca will widen its product coverage to include market-linked debentures, unlisted equity, and alternate debt among others. Given the advisors, family offices and FPS investors can access newer alternative products on tap, it is perhaps fitting that Finalyca users soon can access high-quality information and analysis for the same products on-the-go.

''The alternative investments space is witnessing unprecedented interest. However, there are product areas such as market-linked debentures, unlisted equity, alternate debt etc. where is still opacity and lack of uniformity. Finalyca aims to fill these key gaps by offering coverage so that data mining, analysis, and decision-making, democratises the investment landscape,'' says, Daniel GM - CEO, Finalyca.

About PMS Bazaar PMS Bazaar is India's first Platform for Investors & Intermediaries looking for portfolio management services (PMS) Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) Comparisons, investments, information, and analytics. It is renowned for a 360-degree approach that starts with providing accurate information, actionable analytics, and impeccable advice to over 24000 Subscribers spread across nearly a dozen countries in an award-winning techno-driven format with 200+ PMS strategies & 40+ AIF Funds.

