Left Menu

Lyla Blanc: An Indian Perfume Brand Reaching New Heights Globally

Lyla Blanc has not only managed to penetrate the Indian market, but they are actively concentrating on the consumers of the Middle East, London, Paris and New York. This Mumbai based brand started as a startup focusing on providing quality luxury perfumes at affordable prices.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:30 IST
Lyla Blanc: An Indian Perfume Brand Reaching New Heights Globally

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) There are only a handful brands that are Indian and has made it out of the country. Lyla Blanc has not only managed to penetrate the Indian market, but they are actively concentrating on the consumers of the Middle East, London, Paris and New York. This Mumbai based brand started as a startup focusing on providing quality luxury perfumes at affordable prices. For a market like India, no matter what the quality is, if it is not affordable, you lose your market share. Lyla Blanc has rejuvenated the perfume market, offering luxury perfumes starting from 595 INR. The quality of the perfumes coupled with price range has attracted thousands of customers. Their recent launches Private Green Moss and Private Dark Wood have been great successes too. Priced at 1199, they are giving a tough competition to the biggest international players in the market.

ArifFazlani, the Managing Director of Lyla Blanc Pvt. Ltd. received the prestigious Times Leading Icons Award for ''Luxury Perfume'' in 2019. The event was graced by eminent celebrities like Amisha Patel, Sandip Soparrkar and Shazahn Paramore. He shared his vision of crafting affordable perfumes for both the Indian and the international market. Lyla Blanc has also launched the Non-alcoholic Afzal deodorant series, which is specially crafted as the Halal certified collection for the customers in the Middle East. They have also come up with crafted perfumes for Paris, New York and London.

Lyla Blanc believes that the quality of ingredients that go into a perfume sets it apart from the commercial perfumes that dominate the market. The brand prides itself with using natural ingredient blends for its perfumes. Their bestselling perfume is the Club Blue Cedar, which is priced at 599 INR. The perfume contains blends of spices like cedar, oakmoss, galbanum, clary sage, citrus. The customers have been elated with the complexity of the fragrances.

Other than the premium perfume range, Lyla Blanc has also penetrated the market with their premium deodorant range - Hott for Men and Naughty Girl for women. The ranges offer a lot of variants, and even combo packs of 3 for 450 INR. The quality at the price point has been the breakthrough factor for the brand. These ranges have added to a total of over 150 variants of perfumes and Deodorants, providing an array of options to choose from.

Recently, Lyla Blanc has entered the personal care market with bathing, skin care products for men, women and children. Their mantra remains the same - a low price point does not mean a compromise in quality.

For more information, please visit on: www.lylablanc.in.

Image: From L to R: Mr. UmerKably - Vice President, Mr. ArifFazlani - Managing Director, Mr. Narendra Patil - Sr. Vice President PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dominican Republic and World Bank sign deal to reduce forest carbon emission

The Dominican Republics Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources signed a landmark agreement today with the World Banks Forest Carbon Partnership Facility FCPF, unlocking payments of up to US25 million for verif...

U.S. intelligence chief visits DMZ on North Korean border - Yonhap

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the Demilitarised Zone DMZ along the border with North Korea as part of a visit to South Korea on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported.Haines visit comes a week ahead of South...

U.S. grants Jones Act waiver to company to ease fuel supply shortages

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company to ease fuel supply constraints between Gulf Coast and East Coast ports, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.The Jones Ac...

Govt panel suggests increasing gap between two doses of Covishield

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation NTAGI has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources said on Thursday.It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the cho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021