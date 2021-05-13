Left Menu

Lilly signs 3 more pacts to accelerate availability of baricitinib for Covid-19 patients

Eli Lilly and Company said on Thursday it has issued additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to Dr Reddy's Ltd, MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals who will collaborate to accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:37 IST
The company has permission for restricted emergency use by CDSCO.. Image Credit: ANI

Eli Lilly and Company said on Thursday it has issued additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to Dr Reddy's Ltd, MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals who will collaborate to accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib in India. These three additional voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high-quality manufacturing and accessibility of baricitinib, improving local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling Covid-19 in India.

Lilly received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under Ministry of Health for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). On May 10, Lilly had also announced the signing of three voluntary license agreements with key local pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines -- Cipla Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -- to further ensure equitable access of baricitinib.

Luca Visini, Managing Director at Lilly India, said the company is committed to supporting the country in this healthcare challenge through its effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines. "We are swiftly working to ensure high quality manufacturing and equitable access of baricitinib for Covid-19 in India by issuing six voluntary licenses for baricitinib to pharmaceutical companies in India."

This is in addition to donations being offered by Lilly to the government. "We will continue to explore other possible initiatives to support patients and the healthcare system in India," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

