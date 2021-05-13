Kumari Shibulal transferred shares of Infosys Limited to SD Shibulal

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, SD Shibulal announced that Kumari Shibulal transferred a portion of her holding in Infosys Ltd. to SD Shibulal as a block sale. The sale was executed by ICICI Securities Private Limited as the Sole Broker.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the shares described herein. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. There has not been and there will not be any public offering of the shares in the United States. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

