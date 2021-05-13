Left Menu

Kumari Shibulal transferred shares of Infosys Limited to SD Shibulal

Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, SD Shibulal announced that Kumari Shibulal transferred a portion of her holding in Infosys Ltd. to SD Shibulal as a block sale.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:06 IST
Kumari Shibulal transferred shares of Infosys Limited to SD Shibulal
SD Shibulal. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, SD Shibulal announced that Kumari Shibulal transferred a portion of her holding in Infosys Ltd. to SD Shibulal as a block sale. The sale was executed by ICICI Securities Private Limited as the Sole Broker.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the shares described herein. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. There has not been and there will not be any public offering of the shares in the United States. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia got distracted by Team India's 'sideshows': Tim Paine on Test series loss

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has indicated that his side was distracted by Team India during the tour which eventually saw the hosts losing the Test series in January this year. India defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds...

Dominican Republic and World Bank sign deal to reduce forest carbon emission

The Dominican Republics Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources signed a landmark agreement today with the World Banks Forest Carbon Partnership Facility FCPF, unlocking payments of up to US25 million for verif...

U.S. intelligence chief visits DMZ on North Korean border - Yonhap

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the Demilitarised Zone DMZ along the border with North Korea as part of a visit to South Korea on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported.Haines visit comes a week ahead of South...

U.S. grants Jones Act waiver to company to ease fuel supply shortages

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company to ease fuel supply constraints between Gulf Coast and East Coast ports, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.The Jones Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021