Infra major KEC wins new orders of Rs 1,514 crore

Infrastructure major KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,514 crore across various businesses. The power transmission and distribution business got projects worth Rs 326 crore in India and the Americas.

The civil construction business bagged orders of Rs 1,035 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with stations for a metro project and for mechanical & civil works in two cement plants. The cables business bagged orders of Rs 153 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

"The Metro order widens our presence in urban infrastructure sector. With this order, we are currently executing six Metro and regional rapid transit system projects," said Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO. "The tower supply orders in Americas secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers further strengthens our order book in that region," he said in a statement.

KEC International is the flagship company of four billion dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries. (ANI)

