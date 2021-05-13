Left Menu

UST accelerates digital transformation for retailers by partnering with Blue Yonder

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, to offer services for Blue Yonder's retail planning and execution solutions to retail customers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:12 IST
UST accelerates digital transformation for retailers by partnering with Blue Yonder
UST. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, to offer services for Blue Yonder's retail planning and execution solutions to retail customers. UST has enhanced its professional services capabilities by acquiring resources from Blue Yonder, allowing UST to offer its current and future retail customers new exciting possibilities to gain further benefits. UST is an accredited Blue Yonder partner for the implementation of existing and future retail planning solutions. UST is a worldwide global technology provider for the retail industry and counts 12 of the top 25 retailers as long-term clients.

While Blue Yonder will continue to develop its solutions, UST will leverage the partnership to introduce add-on capabilities to these solutions to meet customer needs. UST will offer Blue Yonder customers capabilities from its existing practices, including innovation labs, test automation factories, big data, AI practices, cloud technologies, and more. "Our partners form an integral part of the UST family, and we are pleased to become a Blue Yonder partner," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST. "We focus on bringing value to our customers through innovative digital transformation. We have long-term relationships with our retail customers, in some cases spanning 10 to 20 years of engagement and have a good understanding of their needs. We are able to leverage our domain and technology IP around data integration and complement partner solutions to support their needs. We look forward to implementing Blue Yonder's solutions, which we believe uniquely supports many of the next generation needs of the retail industry."

"Blue Yonder has always been focused on developing the features and capabilities the market needs in merchandise and assortment planning. We are excited to expand that focus by working closely with the UST team to advance the overall capabilities we can now offer to customers," said Bill Owen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Yonder. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UST Accelerates Digital Transformation for Retailers by Partnering with Blue Yonder

- Partnership further advances UST strategy to lead next-generation solutions that meet the needs of the retail industry BENGALURU, India, May 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it...

Australia's Crown, suitor Star vow to go cashless in casinos, regulator says

Australian takeover target Crown Resorts has committed to end international gambling tours, or junket operations, and go cashless in its casinos, the gaming regulator in the countrys biggest state said on Thursday. After being deemed unsuit...

Why Virtual Reality Training Matters? And, Helping CEOs Sleep Better!

Fusion VR, one of Indias pioneering Industry 4.0 Solutions company unveils key strategies for manufacturing firm CEOs.Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India What keeps most CEOs awake at night Youre absolutely right It is the possi...

China's Jan-April direct foreign investment up 38.6% -commerce ministry

Foreign direct investment FDI into China in the first four months of the year jumped 38.6 from the same period last year to 397.07 billion yuan 61.55 billion, Chinas commerce ministry said on Thursday.1 6.4510 Chinese yuan renminbi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021