Thermo Fisher Scientific commits $10 million to support India’s fight against COVID-19

Mumbai, India – May 13 2021 -Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has pledged $10 million as its contribution to India’s fight against COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, this support aims to offer cash and urgently needed products to help the country in bringing the health crisis under control. As part of the commitment, the company is directing more than $1 million to non-governmental and nonprofit organizations that are directly serving the people impacted by the pandemic. The remaining $9 million donation is extended in the form of COVID-19 testing products, personal protective equipment, and other critical supplies from across the businesses. In light of the severity of the situation in India, Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific said, “We are deeply concerned with the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. We realize our responsibility goes beyond serving our customers and extends to the actions we take to support our communities. At Thermo Fisher, we are leveraging our partnerships to swiftly mobilize resources to respond to the escalating testing and vaccine production needs in the country .In addition to these, we are partnering with several NGO’s and remain steadfast in our commitment to serve our colleagues, customers, and society in India.” Furthermore, the company is ramping up the production of its recently launched CoviPath PT-PCR kits in its Bengaluru facility to support the ongoing testing drive in the country.

“We deeply appreciate the generous support and encouragement from Thermo Fisher Scientific during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their commitment and support of 4.6M VTM tubes will strengthen the system of collection, transportation, and storage of COVID test samples. This will greatly mitigate the pain and suffering of those most impacted”, said Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Government of India. Thermo Fisher Scientific is at the forefront in the response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The company has established worldwide leadership in COVID-19 testing and is actively involved in supporting research, development and production of vaccines and therapies. In addition, the company is also expanding its high-quality novel solutions while ensuring reliable supply chains to meet the unprecedented testing demands, to address the current and future challenges posed by the pandemic. About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

