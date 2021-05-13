European stocks resume slide on rising inflation worries

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:54 IST
European stocks slid on Thursday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, as a rapid rise in U.S. inflation spooked investors, while a drop in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.0%, heading further away from all-time highs. Basic resources and oil and gas sectors , among the recent top gainers on the back of a surge in commodity prices, fell over 2% as a strong dollar put a dent in metal and oil prices.

British luxury brand Burberry tumbled 8.8% on reporting a 10% drop in annual sales, weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. UK's biggest broadband and mobile provider, BT Group, fell 5.4% as it reported a 7% fall in revenue and a 6% fall in adjusted earnings for the full year.

Markets in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland were closed for public holiday.

