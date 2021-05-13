European stocks resume slide on rising inflation worries

European stocks slid on Thursday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, as a rapid rise in U.S. inflation spooked investors, while a drop in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.0%, heading further away from all-time highs. Basic resources and oil and gas sectors , among the recent top gainers on the back of a surge in commodity prices, fell over 2% as a strong dollar put a dent in metal and oil prices.

British luxury brand Burberry tumbled 8.8% on reporting a 10% drop in annual sales, weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. UK's biggest broadband and mobile provider, BT Group, fell 5.4% as it reported a 7% fall in revenue and a 6% fall in adjusted earnings for the full year.

Markets in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland were closed for public holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)