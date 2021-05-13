British Airways cancels flight to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflict

British Airways cancels flight to Tel Aviv amid escalating conflictReuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:31 IST
British Airways cancelled its flight to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday, the latest international carrier to avoid flying to Israel amid an escalating conflict there.
"The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," British Airways said.
