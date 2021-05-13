Left Menu

HCC-KEC JV wins Rs 1,147 crore Chennai Metro order

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in a joint venture with KEC International has been awarded Rs 1,147 crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd for construction of 7.95 km elevated viaduct section and nine elevated stations on corridor four of phase two.

HCC share in the JV is 51 per cent or Rs 585 crore.. Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in a joint venture with KEC International has been awarded Rs 1,147 crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd for construction of 7.95 km elevated viaduct section and nine elevated stations on corridor four of phase two. HCC share in the JV is 51 per cent or Rs 585 crore. The scope of work involves civil works, architectural works, plumbing & drainage and temporary services, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The nine elevated stations include Chennai Bypass Crossing, Rarriacharidra Hospital, lyyaparithangal Bus Depot, Katupakkam, Kumanan Chavadi, Karayan Chavadi, Mullai Thottam, Poonamallee Bus Terminus, Poonamallee Bypass. The work will be completed in three years. Currently, HCC is executing a section of Mumbai Metro Line three involving 3,115 metre twin-bored tunnels including four underground stations; a section of Delhi metro involving 4,051 metre underground twin-tunnels and an underground station; two contracts for Pune Metro involving 17 elevated stations and a section of Bangalore Metro Rail Project involving 6,340 metre long elevated corridor including a road-cum-rail flyover and five metro stations.

In the past, HCC has been associated with six packages of Delhi Metro totalling 18.14 krn of tunnels and 13 underground stations. In Kolkata Metro, HCC constructed 6.47 km tunnels in six packages that include four underground stations. In Mumbai Metro one, the company has built eight elevated stations.

With an engineering heritage of nearly 100 years, HCC has executed a majority of India's landmark infrastructure projects, having constructed 27 per cent of India's hydropower generation and 60 per cent of nuclear power generation capacities, over 3,960 lane km of expressways and highways, more than 360 km of complex tunnelling and 383 bridges. The HCC Group with a turnover of Rs 9,437 crore comprises of HCC Ltd, HCC Infrastructure and Steiner AG in Switzerland. (ANI)

