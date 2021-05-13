MSN Labs ties up with Eli Lilly for baricitinib in India

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI): MSN Labs, a city-based drug maker, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a royalty free, non-exclusive, voluntary licence agreement with Eli Lilly and Company of USA for manufacturing and marketing of baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment in India.

According to a press release issued by the company, baricitinib has been granted a restricted emergency use approval the Indian drug regulator for emergency use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

MSN Reddy, CMD, MSN Group, said the collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company is a landmark milestone in India's fight against COVID-19 and will thus help in increasing the availability and affordability of baricitinib.

''MSN will be launching the product under the brand name Baridoz in two strengths 2 mg & 4mg. MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of baricitinib in its in-house R&D and manufacturing units,'' Reddy said.

As part of the COVID treatment range, MSN has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) in the strengths of 200mg, 400mg and 800mg and Oselow (Oseltamivir) as 75 mg capsules.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

