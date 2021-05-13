Left Menu

Sterling steadies above $1.40 as stronger dollar weighs

Sterling steadied above $1.40 against the dollar on Thursday after losing its perch near $1.41 the previous day when stronger than expected U.S. inflation data pushed the dollar higher. UK GDP figures, which came in above expectations, had helped the pound stay strong on Wednesday, but it lost ground after the U.S. data showed that consumer prices had increased in April by the most in nearly 12 years, news which pushed the dollar higher as investors turned more cautious.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:54 IST
Sterling steadies above $1.40 as stronger dollar weighs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling steadied above $1.40 against the dollar on Thursday after losing its perch near $1.41 the previous day when stronger than expected U.S. inflation data pushed the dollar higher.

UK GDP figures, which came in above expectations, had helped the pound stay strong on Wednesday, but it lost ground after the U.S. data showed that consumer prices had increased in April by the most in nearly 12 years, news which pushed the dollar higher as investors turned more cautious. By 0814 GMT, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.4053 and 0.1% lower to the euro at 85.99 pence.

Still, analysts remain upbeat about Britain's prospects for an economic rebound. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out further lockdown easing measures, helping sterling enjoy its best day since January. "The better than expected March UK GDP yesterday underscored the bright outlook for the pound and the expected solid UK data this quarter should further support the currency," said ING's strategists in a note to clients.

"We expect euro-sterling to re-test the 85 pence level in the coming weeks. After the latest dip in sterling speculative positioning, sterling longs should start increasing yet again." CFTC positioning data showed that speculators reduced their net long position on the pound in the week to May 4.

By the end of Wednesday, sterling was the second-best performing G10 currency after the Canadian dollar - up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar year-to-date. Bets that Britain's rapid vaccination drive will lead to a quicker economic rebound have largely driven the pound's gains this year. The currency has also benefited from the Bank of England beginning to taper its bond purchasing program last week, on the back of the improving economic outlook.

Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Wednesday he was not too concerned about the medium-term inflation outlook in Britain, but would watch out for damage done by the pandemic to the country's productive capacity. Last week the BoE forecast consumer price inflation would rise above 2.5% by the end of this year from 0.7% currently, but then fall back to its 2% target over the course of next year.

Elsewhere in the economy, British house price inflation hit its highest level since the late 1980s in April as buyers raced to take advantage of an extended tax break just as sellers retreated from the market, a survey showed this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...

Singapore reports most COVID-19 cases in 8 months amid airport cluster

Singapores health ministry on Thursday reported 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, with 17 of the fresh cases linked to a cluster at Changi Airport. Authorities had started testing all worke...

WBBL: Shafali has signed contract with Sydney Sixers, says father Sanjeev

Teen sensation Shafali Verma is set to have a rollicking year ahead as the star batter who is set to make her debut in the inaugural edition of The Hundred will also be a part of the Womens Big Bash League WBBL. According to a report in ESP...

Virus, Mideast turmoil stifle Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to pray...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021