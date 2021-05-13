Hong Kong stocks track fall in other Asian markets
Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a broad sell-off in other Asian markets amid worries over U.S. inflation. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 512.37 points, or 1.81%, at 27,718.67.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:09 IST
Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, tracking a broad sell-off in other Asian markets amid worries over U.S. inflation.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 512.37 points, or 1.81%, at 27,718.67. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.05% to 10,339.99. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.8%, while the IT sector dipped 3.11%, the financial sector ended 1.14% lower, the Hang Seng tech index dropped 3.3% and the property sector dipped 1.58%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, which gained 2.86%, while the biggest loser was Techtronic Industries Co Ltd, which fell 9.49%. ** Asian shares slipped to seven-week lows after a dismaying rise in U.S. inflation bludgeoned Wall Street and sent bond yields surging on worries the Federal Reserve might have to move early on tightening.
** Tensions between Beijing and Washington added to the pressure. ** The Chinese government has turned its western Xinjiang province into essentially an "open-air prison", a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday as the department published a report that criticized China's treatment of religious minorities.
** Bucking the retreat, mainland investors purchased a net 5 billion yuan ($774.75 million) worth of Hong Kong shares via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.37%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 2.49%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.4525 per U.S. dollar at 08:17 GMT, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.4575. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.97% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ($1 = 6.4537 Chinese yuan renminbi)
