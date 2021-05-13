Embassy Group makes strategic investment in Pi Labs Fund 3

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ London [UK], May 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, one of India's largest real estate conglomerates, has joined pioneering proptech investor, Pi Labs, as a limited partner (LP) in its current Fund 3. The investment will support Embassy Group's commitment to the transformation of the real estate sector through innovative technology, drawing on synergies from Pi Labs proptech ecosystem.

By participating in Pi Labs Fund 3 as an LP, Embassy Group is positioning itself to take the industry forward in technology adoption. Pi Labs is Europe's most active proptech VC, with over 55 investments in its portfolio. The strategic investment by Embassy Group will form a gateway for Pi Labs and its portfolio companies in Asia, one of the fastest-growing regions for real estate. Pi Labs' position as a leading proptech investor will enable Embassy Group to access its innovations, research, and cutting-edge ideas in built environment technology. This will enable the Group to trial, pilot, and deploy newer technologies across its pan-India portfolio of properties. Embassy Group will also receive priority access to innovative startups in Pi Labs' network, including those emerging from its accelerator. As an LP, Embassy Group will be able to shape proprietary research and co-invest alongside Pi Labs for select opportunities.

Faisal Butt, CEO & Founder at Pi Labs, said: "Proptech is a truly global category, it's increased growth and adoption makes it one of the most exciting and transformative areas for investment and innovation. We have made investments in over 10 countries across three continents, and this strategic partnership will allow us to draw on synergies with Embassy Group and its leadership in Asia to support our increasingly global strategy. "By welcoming Embassy Group to our ecosystem, we are able to deploy and trial technologies across their diverse properties in Asia, taking high growth startups mainstream, and continuing to elevate the category around the world. As proptech continues to thrive across innovation hubs globally, we will continue to identify active partnerships, such as this one with Embassy Group, to help our portfolio companies scale into international markets."

Embassy Group has a wide interest in the real estate sector, including business parks, commercial real estate, industrial parks, and hospitality. It caters to a wide swathe of client organisations and diverse industries whose demands and expectations also vary widely. Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer of the Embassy Group said: "The past year has accelerated digital transformation across sectors. In the real estate category, we have a generational opportunity to transform how people live, work, and interact, using technology. Our investment in Pi Labs is forward-looking, with the intention of identifying and experimenting with innovations from visionary startups to deploy in our properties, accelerate our consultative capabilities with customers, and augment Embassy Group's legacy strengths to prepare for the next two decades."

Pi Labs attracts a global base of LPs, from North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, and Asia. Pi Labs' current strategic partners who have invested into Fund 3 include - FTSE-listed Great Portland Estates PLC, FTSE-listed Assura PLC, PATRIZIA AG, among the top 10 real estate investment managers in Europe, and pan-European real estate fund manager Revcap. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

