Left Menu

Embassy Group invests in Pi Labs' fund for proptech startups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:38 IST
Embassy Group invests in Pi Labs' fund for proptech startups

Realty firm Embassy Group on Thursday said it has made an investment in venture capital firm Pi Labs' new fund that puts money in proptech startups.

Founded in 2014, Pi Labs was the first venture capital firm in Europe to exclusively invest in proptech companies.

Embassy Group has joined Pi Labs as a limited partner in its current Fund 3, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the amount it has invested in the fund.

The strategic investment will open the gateway to Asia for Pi Labs while Embassy Group will get an unparalleled access to global proptech startups.

''Our investment in Pi Labs is forward-looking, with the intention of identifying and experimenting with innovations from visionary startups to deploy in our properties, accelerate our consultative capabilities with customers, and augment Embassy Group's legacy strengths to prepare for the next two decades,'' Embassy Group COO Aditya Virwani said.

Embassy Group is a leading developer in the country, especially in office market. It had also launched the country's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). WeWork India is also owned by the group.

Pi Labs is Europe's most active proptech VC, with over 55 investments in its portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League clubs renew UK TV deals, skip auction

English Premier League soccer clubs have renewed their existing UK broadcast deals with Sky, BT and Amazon for another three years, avoiding an auction process that could have lost them money due to a drop in competition between broadcaster...

China aims to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025

China aims to re-use 60 of its urban household waste by 2025, up from 50 last year, as it tries to improve its trash handling capacity after failing to meet some of its 2016-2020 targets, its top planning commission said on Thursday. Dealin...

Jio tops in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload in April: Trai

Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart with data download rate of 20.1 megabit per second, while Vodafone was ahead of others in upload speed at 6.7 Mbps in April, according to the latest data from telecom regulator Trai.Jio has almost thre...

BSF jawan shoots self dead in Rajasthan

A jawan of the Border Security Force BSF has shot himself dead using his service rifle, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Shahgarh Balj area here on Wednesday, they said.The jawan, identified as Prem Singh Yadav, had return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021