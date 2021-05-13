Kerala: Eid celebrations amid COVID-19 restrictions

Muslims in Kerala on Thursday celebrated Eid al-Fitr -- the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan -- amid restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, the faithful made it a private and closed-door affair.

Due to the rise in a daily number of virus infections in the state, the state government and Muslim scholars had urged the faithful to offer prayers from home.

The government had allowed some relaxations in lockdown for buying food items in view of Eid.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed to the faithful to follow restrictions and conduct prayers related to the festival at home.

As the moon was not sighted, the top Muslim clerics in Kerala on Tuesday had said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the state on May 13--the day the 30-day fasting completed.

Last year also the Muslims celebrated Eid ul-Fitr amid lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The state is under a full lockdown from May 8 to 16 in view of the rising cases in the second wave of COVID-19.

The decision to impose the lockdown was announced after the state started reporting a record number of infections.

