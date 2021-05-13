Left Menu

Kerala: Eid celebrations amid COVID-19 restrictions

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:51 IST
Kerala: Eid celebrations amid COVID-19 restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Muslims in Kerala on Thursday celebrated Eid al-Fitr -- the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan -- amid restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, the faithful made it a private and closed-door affair.

Due to the rise in a daily number of virus infections in the state, the state government and Muslim scholars had urged the faithful to offer prayers from home.

The government had allowed some relaxations in lockdown for buying food items in view of Eid.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed to the faithful to follow restrictions and conduct prayers related to the festival at home.

As the moon was not sighted, the top Muslim clerics in Kerala on Tuesday had said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the state on May 13--the day the 30-day fasting completed.

Last year also the Muslims celebrated Eid ul-Fitr amid lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The state is under a full lockdown from May 8 to 16 in view of the rising cases in the second wave of COVID-19.

The decision to impose the lockdown was announced after the state started reporting a record number of infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League clubs renew UK TV deals, skip auction

English Premier League soccer clubs have renewed their existing UK broadcast deals with Sky, BT and Amazon for another three years, avoiding an auction process that could have lost them money due to a drop in competition between broadcaster...

China aims to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025

China aims to re-use 60 of its urban household waste by 2025, up from 50 last year, as it tries to improve its trash handling capacity after failing to meet some of its 2016-2020 targets, its top planning commission said on Thursday. Dealin...

Jio tops in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload in April: Trai

Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart with data download rate of 20.1 megabit per second, while Vodafone was ahead of others in upload speed at 6.7 Mbps in April, according to the latest data from telecom regulator Trai.Jio has almost thre...

BSF jawan shoots self dead in Rajasthan

A jawan of the Border Security Force BSF has shot himself dead using his service rifle, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Shahgarh Balj area here on Wednesday, they said.The jawan, identified as Prem Singh Yadav, had return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021