ENV Media recruits Svilen Madjov as the Industry Researcher for SevenJackpots.com

SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SevenJackpots is strengthening its operational team with the recruitment of Svilen Madjov as the new Industry Researcher. Svilen Madjov has more than a decade of experience in strategic and applied research for business, academia and the public sector. His sectoral studies have been used in support of project funding, management and quality monitoring. The role, which is remote, includes the overall responsibility for ongoing research and analysis of the Indian gambling market in order to gather relevant in-depth data and publish easy-to-read articles for SevenJackpots users.

''I'm thrilled to join ENV Media's energetic and forward-thinking team! This company is highly creative yet efficiently structured, and has proven its value on the South-East Asian market. I'm eager to provide my contribution to its growth in India and beyond,'' says Svilen Madjov.

''As the leading authority of gambling-related information in India, we are committed to delivering relevant, trustworthy and independent information to our users. With Svilen onboard we deliver on our promises and will continue to lead the way in India and give our users unique insights and valuable information on various topics related to gambling,'' comments Mattias Bergehed CEO at ENV Media.

''Entertainment and education go hand-in-hand at SevenJackpots. Svilen's addition to the team as Industry Researcher further strengthens our position as market-leaders of trustworthy, authoritative, and engaging gambling content. He is also the perfect addition at the perfect moment, with his research moving in sync with our migration to further enhance our brand beyond the industry standard,'' says Felicia Wijkander, Editor in Chief - SevenJackpots.com.

About ENV Media LTD ENV Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts a number of online gambling players through various products and services such as search engine optimisation, social and referral acquisitions and directs them to a number of B2B customers within the iGaming vertical.

ENV Media primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites on their own websites in India. Our customers use a network of marketing partners, mainly known as affiliates, to promote their services and products, to attract more online players to their websites. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through websites such as sevenjackpots.com, onlinelotteries.in and guide2gambling.in. ENV's core market is primarily within the Southeast Asian region. The company has 15 employees and the headquarters are located in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228259/ENV_Media_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)