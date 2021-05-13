Ducati drives in new Streetfighter V4, V4 S in India

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched new versions of Streetfighter V4 and V4 S in India priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two models now come with a BSVI compliant engine which churns out 208 HP of power.

''The Streetfighter V4 embodies the spirit of a mean beastly super naked, that is loaded with performance to back it up,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

The motorcycle was much awaited by enthusiasts and Ducati fans alike, he added.

''We are excited that it is finally available in India for everyone to experience,'' Chandra noted.

The company said that bookings were open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai and deliveries will begin as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

