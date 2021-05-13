Left Menu

GRAPHIC-Spectre of another lost tourism season haunts emerging markets

Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and travel curbs are deterring tourists from flocking back to Thailand's beaches and Turkey's bazaars, stalling recovery in tourism, a crucial source of foreign currency, and a large employer for many emerging markets. Global tourism suffered its worst year ever in 2020 with the sector shrinking in value by an estimated $4.5 trillion in the pandemic's wake, according to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) figures.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:00 IST
GRAPHIC-Spectre of another lost tourism season haunts emerging markets
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and travel curbs are deterring tourists from flocking back to Thailand's beaches and Turkey's bazaars, stalling recovery in tourism, a crucial source of foreign currency, and a large employer for many emerging markets.

Global tourism suffered its worst year ever in 2020 with the sector shrinking in value by an estimated $4.5 trillion in the pandemic's wake, according to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) figures. The scale of recovery in 2021 still hangs in the balance.

But with one in three countries and territories worldwide closed to tourism, key sources of tourists such as Britain barring foreign travel to most countries, and fresh virus flare-ups in popular destinations such as Thailand, the prospects appear grim. Tourism could revive in either July or September, estimates the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), but it warns that, in either scenario, arrivals would still be less than half of 2019 levels.

Emerging economies, generally more reliant on tourism than their developed peers, are most vulnerable to disruption. Their lagging vaccination rates compared to developed peers add to the pressure.

Tunisia and Egypt have vaccinated less than 5% of their populations, compared to rates of 20-30% across the Mediterranean in Greece, Italy, and Spain. "It is indeed a hidden risk factor economically, socially, and politically for several EMs, since after a difficult 2020 it is tough to lose two seasons in a row," said Sergey Dergachev, fund manager at Union Investment.

FRAGILE FOUR Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, and Sri Lanka are among the most vulnerable, with all four heavily relying on tourism to replenish FX reserves.

A recovery in Turkey's current account deficit, which widened to $3.3 billion in March, hinges on a rebound in tourism as higher energy prices fan import costs. Both Britain and Russia have effectively barred citizens from heading to Turkey for now. Even under an optimistic recovery scenario for tourism in the second half of the year, Barclays predicts Ankara might have to dip into precious foreign reserves to finance a chunk of its $21 billion deficit.

Egypt is expected to receive a boost from the resumption of flights from Russia following a five-year hiatus after militants downed a Russian jet in October 2015. Yet hampered by weakness in its two key sources of foreign exchange - tourism and Suez Canal receipts - Egypt's current account receipts will remain below 2019 levels over the next two years, estimates S&P Global. Similarly to Egypt, tourism accounts for more than a third of hard currency earnings in Tunisia, whose economy is expected to grow just 3.8% in 2021 after a sharp contraction in 2020.

"This (tourism) is a big topic for any country with a current account deficit," said Guillaume Tresca, a senior emerging-market strategist at Generali Asset Management. "If you think about tourism in emerging markets, you have to focus on weak countries with weak external balances that rely on tourism – Tunisia, Turkey, Egypt."

Sri Lanka's government, which pinned economic revival hopes in large part on a tourism turnaround, saw April tourism revenues drop nearly 10% month-on-month and new arrivals from India have been barred since earlier this month. LIVELIHOODS

Up to 62 million jobs were lost across all global travel and tourism markets in 2020, estimates the WTTC. The replacement of many of those jobs, as well as the security of others, in emerging markets, depends in large part on how the summer season shapes up.

Most at risk from a slow resumption in tourism are small island nations, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, and St Lucia, where more than two-thirds of total employment is within the tourism industry. S&P Global Ratings lowered its sovereign credit rating on Aruba by one notch to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' in March, warning the government would likely rely more heavily on borrowing expenditures, pushing debt levels higher.

With unemployment already in double-digits in many countries heading into the pandemic, analysts warn of the risk of fresh social unrest a decade on from protests that blossomed into the Arab Spring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese fashion magnate Maezawa to visit International Space Station -TV Tokyo

Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa, already planning a trip around the moon, will first make a visit to the International Space Station this year, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.Maezawa will begin training in Russia next month for a 12 ...

Meesho Launches Cares Campaign to Help Entrepreneurs, Sellers & Employees Navigate Through the Tough Times

New Delhi, May 13th, 2021 With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising across the country, India is currently battling the worst of the pandemic. Meesho, Indias largest marketplace for longtail products, has announced multiple initiatives for its emp...

More than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to become available India soon, govt advisor says

More than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year, a top government advisor said on Thursday.Those doses would include 750 million of AstraZenecas, vaccine, produced in ...

Mosques disappear as China strives to 'build a beautiful Xinjiang'

The Jiaman mosque in the city of Qira, in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang, is hidden behind high walls and Communist Party propaganda signs, leaving passersby with no indication that it is home to a religious site.In late April, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021