We have introduced several key initiatives that help build a women-inclusive workplace including mentorship and wellbeing programs, growth opportunities, amongst many others to ensure work-life balance for them. At KONE we believe that when we start treating each other as equal and stop having preconceived notions about gender, we build teams that are inherently comfortable working together.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:28 IST
KONE India Awarded The Economic Times Best Workplace for Women 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) KONE Elevator India, a leading elevator and escalator manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Finland-based KONE Corporation, bagged the ‘ET Best Places to Work for Women 2021’ Award, at a virtual felicitation ceremony on April 30, 2021. It has also been featured in the 1st Edition of the coffee table book by The Economic Times titled “Best Workplaces for Women 2021” which was also formally released on the same day. This recognition is a testament of diversity and inclusion being an integral part of KONE Culture. KONE globally places a great emphasis on hiring and providing equal opportunities for women and KONE India shares this vision. Speaking at the event, Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India said, “This is an acknowledgement of our pioneering initiatives that help our women colleagues build a successful career, and offer them a well chalked-out growth path. We will continue to create an atmosphere of inclusion and gender equality and we hope that this will encourage more women to join and stay on in our team. We have introduced several key initiatives that help build a women-inclusive workplace including mentorship and wellbeing programs, growth opportunities, amongst many others to ensure work-life balance for them.” “At KONE we believe that when we start treating each other as equal and stop having preconceived notions about gender, we build teams that are inherently comfortable working together. Consequently, everyone feels appreciated and supported, resulting in high levels of job satisfaction. And, needless to say, happy employees lead to satisfied customers,” Amit added. KONE India is proud to be recognized as a great place to work, where employees feel valued, have equal opportunities and benefits regardless of their gender. This recognition is felicitated to brands that are shortlisted after a thorough qualification criteria like working hours flexibility, remote working, representation of women in all hierarchy levels, etc. About KONE At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information, please visit www.kone.com.

About KONE India KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country. KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has three training centers where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering center in Chennai, which is one of the eight global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions. For more information, please visit www.kone.in. Image: Best Workplaces for Women 2021 PWR PWR

