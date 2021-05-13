UK anxious about Indian variant, PM Johnson says

Left Menu

Britain is anxious about the spread of the novel coronavirus variant first detected in India and rules nothing out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. "We are anxious about it - it has been spreading," Johnson said, adding that there would be meetings later on Thursday to discuss what to do. "We're ruling nothing out," Johnson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:45 IST
"We're ruling nothing out," Johnson said. "At the moment I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we'll be able to go ahead on Monday and June 21 everywhere," he added, referring to further steps to ease lockdown.

