Left Menu

One of Delhi's biggest testing lab unaffected by building fire

Multiple reports have followed the fire that broke out yesterday in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi, signalling that the private diagnostic lab, Dr. P Bhasin Pathlabs incurred damage in the fire as well.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:01 IST
One of Delhi's biggest testing lab unaffected by building fire
Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/PR Newswire): Multiple reports have followed the fire that broke out yesterday in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi, signalling that the private diagnostic lab, Dr. P Bhasin Pathlabs incurred damage in the fire as well. However, Dr Vishnu Bhasin, Director of Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs released an official statement with the reassurance that while there was a fire in the main electric console of the building, the pathlab was completely unaffected, thanks to the timely response and quick decisions of BSES, DFS, the Police Station of GK-1, and the neighbours.

"No damage or fire to even a piece of paper has happened inside our lab premises. Due to the incident, there was an interruption of services for a few hours while the power was being restored and safety being ensured," the statement read. The statement further reassured the public that they are fully functional as of now. Despite the chaos, the samples that were collected on 10th May were processed and their results were sent within 24 hours, while the samples which were collected on 11th May, were processed and the lab had conclusive results in 12 hours.

Dr. P Bhasin Pathlabs, one of Delhi's biggest pathlab is ICMR approved with 20 years of experience with NABL and ICMR accreditation. Bhasin labs with their exuberant experience have done over 1 million home visits along with being one of the few labs that provide express RT PCR services using CBNAAT and iNAAT technologies. Their expertise has been a crucial part amid a public crisis. They have been performing over 1000 RT PCR at the lab through drive-in testing, and home visits. Amongst the frantic state of the capital city, Dr Bhasin's Labs have been a constant source of support for the people with their speedy results and efficient testing.

Along with their constant support to the Delhi population in the wake of a new wave, Dr Bhasin's lab has been constantly involved in a number of social endeavors over the years including Free health checkup camps, Health-related seminars, Hospital infection control surveillance among other things. Their aim to give nothing but the best to the community is exemplified through the consistent past and present efforts. This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police gatecrash Lukaku's birthday bash due to violation of Covid-19 protocols

Police gatecrashed Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukakus birthday bash after he along with his teammates were found to be guilty of breaching the Covid-19 protocols. In Italy, curfews are in place that prohibits social gatherings between the h...

Italy's Draghi, with lucrative state pensions, renounces salary as PM

Mario Draghi, who draws at least two generous state pensions and owns or part-owns around 10 houses, has said he will not receive any salary for his job as Italys prime minister.Italian politicians are obliged to publish their tax returns a...

South Africa must accept full liability for vaccines acquired

Deputy President David Mabuza says in order for South Africa not to be excluded from procuring COVID-19 vaccines, it had no choice but to accept full liability for the vaccines acquired.This means that the government had to accept condition...

Israel's Ramon Airport operating as usual after Hamas says fired rocket

Israels southern Ramon airport had not been targeted by Palestinian rocket fire and was operating as usual, an Israeli official said, after the Islamist group Hamas said it had fired a rocket at the airport.Israel has redirected some flight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021