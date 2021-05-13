Adloid ties up with Hero MotoCorp to launch virtual showroom

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:06 IST
Augmented reality start-up Adloid has partnered with the world's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp for the launch of virtual showroom, which can be accessed by a customer through smartphones, tablets and similar devices, a statement said on Thursday.

The introduction of the augmented reality will help Hero MotoCorp provide a 360-degree shopping experience to its customers.

The showroom replicates the experience of a brick-and-mortar store in its true sense, within the comfort of the customer's homes, offering an uninterrupted virtual experience, it said.

The augmented reality showroom takes digitisation a step ahead by allowing customers to explore, configure and experience the Hero MotoCorp products in their homes. The experience comes with interactive hotspots and virtual sales assistance to address queries and concerns as they browse through various models, Adloid said in the release.

The technology, which is revolutionising digital buying experiences, was recently used by Tata Motors for the launch of their flagship products, it said.

Adloid was founded in 2016 with the objective of enabling retailers to sell better using augmented technology.

Adloid founder and CEO Kanav Singla said, ''Augmented reality is helping us move beyond inherent human limitations and present contextually relevant information to people. Our partnership with Hero Moto Corp is one such example where we are changing the way people shop and experience products online.'' The inherent limitation of a physical showroom is a thing of the past, he added.

The start-up has also enabled advanced features such as the Hero Product Configurator (HPC) in the virtual showroom, which allows customers to see the differences between variants, add customisations and accessories, and go through color options before making a purchase decision.

Hero MotoCorp Head (Business Solutions & Support) Vikas Malhotra said, ''At Hero Motocorp, we were looking for an agile partner to co-create 'digital buying journey' of our products.'' A highly skilled and passionate team from Adloid did the job exceptionally well by providing a truly world-class solution for ''virtual showroom, product configurator and AR experience for our product portfolio'', he added.

Adloid said it is also removing the hesitance of using AR technology by removing bulky hardware from the mix. Customers with access to smartphones, tablets, and similar devices can easily participate and experience shopping in a virtual showroom with the help of a simple web app.

It has also enabled advanced features such as the Hero Product Configurator (HPC) in the virtual showroom, which allows customers to see the differences between variants, add customisations and accessories.

''We aim to make the virtual experience more seamless and faster through the launch of this virtual showroom, and the focus is to showcase all features of the models available.

''Through our platform, we have enabled photo realistic rendering of Hero products in real time to create a rich and immersive AR experience for customers,'' Adloid co-founder and Auto Lead Prashant Sinha.

He added that this will bring a non-interrupted 24X7 showroom where prospective buyers can explore the complete product range and even book the products they would like to purchase.

