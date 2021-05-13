Left Menu

Despite hit by corona, NTPC Kahalgaon project ensures uninterrupted power generation

A vaccination centre has also been set up within the project area for inoculation of eligibles, Babu said and appealed to CISF personnel associated with the unit to get themselves registered for the jabs.

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:17 IST
Despite hit by corona, NTPC Kahalgaon project ensures uninterrupted power generation

Bhagalpur (Bihar), May 13 (PTI)Notwithstanding the fact that a large number of its staff and their family members got infected with coronavirus, the NTPC Kahalgaon project ensured uninterrupted generation of electricity in all seven units of the plant, a senior official said Thursday.

Executive Director of Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station B Sudarshan Babu said the deadly virus has hit the project staff in a big way as around 361 employees and their family membershave tested positibe so far.

But, due to timely action a total of 295 of them have been cured of the disease.

A special task force has been created under General Manager Neeraj Kapoor to take care of the staff and their familiescontracting the contagion. Babu said an isolation centre has been set up within the plant area and he himself takes stock of the situation on a daily basis.

Those in serious condition are sent to outside hospitals without any delay.

A digital platform has also been created for staff on which useful information on COVID pandemic is provided.

In the residential premises of the project, people are provided household items at their doorsteps through home delivery. A vaccination centre has also been set up within the project area for inoculation of eligibles, Babu said and appealed to CISF personnel associated with the unit to get themselves registered for the jabs. Despite large number of employee falling prey to the virus, the staff have not lowered their guard and ensured that the project generates electricity to its full strength.

The NTPC Kahalgaon unit executive director said that all the seven units of the plant are working at 96.78 per cent plant load factor to generate 2264.60 MW of electricity.

The Bhalpur based power plant is one of the coal based power plants of the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police gatecrash Lukaku's birthday bash due to violation of Covid-19 protocols

Police gatecrashed Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukakus birthday bash after he along with his teammates were found to be guilty of breaching the Covid-19 protocols. In Italy, curfews are in place that prohibits social gatherings between the h...

Italy's Draghi, with lucrative state pensions, renounces salary as PM

Mario Draghi, who draws at least two generous state pensions and owns or part-owns around 10 houses, has said he will not receive any salary for his job as Italys prime minister.Italian politicians are obliged to publish their tax returns a...

South Africa must accept full liability for vaccines acquired

Deputy President David Mabuza says in order for South Africa not to be excluded from procuring COVID-19 vaccines, it had no choice but to accept full liability for the vaccines acquired.This means that the government had to accept condition...

Israel's Ramon Airport operating as usual after Hamas says fired rocket

Israels southern Ramon airport had not been targeted by Palestinian rocket fire and was operating as usual, an Israeli official said, after the Islamist group Hamas said it had fired a rocket at the airport.Israel has redirected some flight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021