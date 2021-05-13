Meesho Launches Cares Campaign to Help Entrepreneurs, Sellers & Employees Navigate Through the Tough Times

New Delhi, May 13th, 2021: With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising across the country, India is currently battling the worst of the pandemic. Meesho, India’s largest marketplace for longtail products, has announced multiple initiatives for its employees, entrepreneurs, and sellers as they plan and focus on their wellbeing to weather through the pandemic.

“Entrepreneurs, employees, and suppliers are a huge part of Meesho’s support system and are instrumental to the company’s growth, especially as we scale up. They work in tandem with us as we set out to achieve our ambitious targets and we find it our responsibility to be by their side now, as they deal with COVID-related issues”, said Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder & CEO, Meesho.

In addition to the corpus of INR 5 crore announced for the employees, Meesho has now extended help to its entrepreneurs and suppliers. Through ‘Cares Campaign’, Meesho has launched multiple initiatives to help its community with medical and financial aid that will offer them with some comfort during these testing times. Keeping the entrepreneurs and sellers as their top-most priority, Meesho is forging ahead with following actions: • COVID-resources and leads on the Meesho app — The Meesho app has a banner for COVID resources where entrepreneurs can find the most reliable, verified and helpful links to track oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, medicines, and other COVID-related requirements.

• Interest-free loans worth INR 1 crore — Cognizant of the fact that the entrepreneurs are financially impacted by the pandemic, Meesho has declared a corpus of INR 1 crore to offer interest-free loans to eligible entrepreneurs.

• Tie-ups with medical partners to provide free video consultations — With the latest medical partnerships, Meesho entrepreneurs can now book online consultations with doctors and get treated for COVID virtually.

• Penalty for service-level agreement (SLA) waived off — Fully understanding the operational challenges that sellers face during the lockdown, Meesho has been actively waiving off penalties pertaining to breach of supplier SLAs since the last three weeks. Similar waivers will be extended to more sellers in the next 6–8 weeks depending on lockdown restrictions in their respective cities • Commissions waived off for the foreseeable future — Meesho will waive off all commissions on orders placed in the 4 weeks period starting May 15 for all the smaller sellers which comprises of upto 55% of Meesho’s total active supplier base.

• Payment cycle reduced — Meesho is reducing the payment cycle from 15 days to 8 days specifically for their smaller sellers (fulfilling the GMV criterion mentioned above) for all orders placed in the four weeks period starting May 15.

• Short term loans and overdraft protection — Meesho is also partnering with banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to provide all sellers with the option of taking short term loans and overdraft protection.

Above and beyond, Meesho is working round the clock to ensure that all queries, requests, or complaints are attended on priority and are actively looking for various ways to offer comfort to its community. About Meesho: Meesho is India’s largest marketplace for longtail / unbranded products. Our Vision is to enable 100 million small businesses in India to succeed online. The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, selection from over 100+ categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to efficiently run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.

