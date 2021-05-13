Ola adds EV category in London

Ride-hailing major Ola on Thursday said it is launching a new 'electric vehicle' category on its platform in London that will allow users to specifically book rides in a fully electric vehicle. The category, called Ola EV, is a global first for Ola and will be available across London from Thursday, a statement said.

Over time, this will be rolled out to other cities around the world where Ola is operational, it added.

The Ola EV category will cost riders the same as a comfort category on the Ola app, it said. Ola EV has 700 drivers in London and this is expected to grow quickly over the coming months.

''This is the first step in a series of measures Ola will make over the coming months, detailing its commitment to green transport networks, zero-emission travel and further supporting the Mayor of London's bold plans to improve air quality across the capital,'' the statement said.

To incentivise drivers to use the new Ola EV category, it will offer a zero per cent commission rate for the first three months for all-electric rides. This driver-centric approach will help to significantly increase the number of fully electric private hire vehicles (PHVs) in use and will also empower riders with an additional green option for their travel needs, Ola said.

Post the launch, Ola also plans on extending offers through key partnerships to provide affordable options for drivers and riders to shift to fully electric vehicles, the statement added.

''Since launching in the UK, Ola has consistently looked to innovate and help solve the toughest mobility challenges. The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission-free rides,'' Ola Managing Director (UK) Marc Rozendal said.

The Bengaluru-based company, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, had entered the UK market in 2018. Ola also operates in Australia and New Zealand.

Ola Electric, which is part of the Ola group, is also working on introducing an electric scooter to the Indian market in July this year.

The company is working on setting up a 'Hypercharger Network' to include one lakh charging points across 400 cities. Plans are also in place to take the electric scooter to international markets, including countries like France, Italy and Germany.

