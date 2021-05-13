Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit up 21 pc at Rs 68 cr

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:50 IST
Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Thursday reported a 21.35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 68.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 278.2 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 248.6 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal year ended March 2021, the company's net profit stood at Rs 355.1 crore as against Rs 296.5 crore in 2019-20.

Revenue from operations was Rs 1,211.9 crore. It was Rs 1,074 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added.

''FY21 was a game changer for us during which we have registered robust improvement across all business and financial metrics,'' Eris Lifesciences Chairman and MD Amit Bakshi said.

