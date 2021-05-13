Left Menu

Piramal Enterprises reports net profit of Rs 748 crore in Q4

Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 748 crore on revenue of Rs 3,402 crore in the January to March quarter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:53 IST
Piramal Enterprises reports net profit of Rs 748 crore in Q4
The company is transforming its financial services business into a well-diversified model. Image Credit: ANI

Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 748 crore on revenue of Rs 3,402 crore in the January to March quarter. It had reported a net profit of 807 crore in the same period of previous fiscal while the revenue totalled Rs 3,341 crore.

Significantly, the company said shareholders' equity increased by 29 per cent to Rs 35,139 crore in the last two years while net debt reduced by 45 per cent or Rs 24,968 crore. It also raised more than Rs 51,000 crore of long-term funds in the past two years.

Chairman Ajay Piramal said the company's steady performance reflects strong resilience during a phase of prolonged macro-economic challenges. "We have significantly strengthened our balance sheet and continue to transform our financial services business model from largely wholesale-led to a more diversified one across wholesale and retail financing."

This transformation will also be augmented by impending inorganic initiative with DHFL, that is currently undergoing regulatory process. "Pursuant to the capital raise during the year in our pharma business, we have accelerated investments in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives," said Piramal.

"In the last one year, we have also made further progress towards creating two separate listed entities. I am confident that these businesses will emerge as two strong companies, each with a long runway for growth." The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 33 per share for FY21. The total dividend payout will be Rs 788 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Open community kitchen, provide dry ration & facilitate transportation of migrant workers: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to open community kitchens in the NCR for stranded migrant workers amid the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate transportation for labourers who want to retur...

Israel looks to back-up airport as flight cancellations mount

British Airways , Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa and Iberia all cancelled flights to Tel Aviv as European carriers joined U.S. airlines in avoiding flying to Israel, which has activated a back-up airport in the far south as a precaution against...

TN Governor, CM, AIADMK leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Chennai, May 13 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, on Thursday extended their greetings for Ramzan to be celebrated tomorrow.I convey my h...

Study reveals short gratitude intervention can increase academic motivation

In a recent study, researchers from Ritsumeikan University and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology NICT, Japan, have explored a simple strategy to increase motivation in college students by nurturing a positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021