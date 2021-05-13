Left Menu

Oxygen Express: Nearly 7,115 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivered since Apr 19, says Rlys

The Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 3,900 tonnes of LMO in the Delhi-National Capital Region so far for further distribution, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:08 IST
Oxygen Express: Nearly 7,115 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivered since Apr 19, says Rlys
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways has delivered nearly 7,115 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 444 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the 'Oxygen Express' trains delivered nearly 800 tonnes of LMO, it said. So far, 115 Oxygen Expresses trains have completed their journey, it added.

Till now, 407 tonnes of the life-saving gas has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,960 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 361 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 1,135 tonnes in Haryana , 188 tonnes in Telangana, 72 tonnes in Rajasthan, 120 tonnes in Karnataka and more than 2,748 tonnes in Delhi. Tamil Nadu is set to receive its first Oxygen Express on Thursday night with 80 tonnes of LMO arriving from Durgapur, it said. The Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 3,900 tonnes of LMO in the Delhi-National Capital Region so far for further distribution, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Open community kitchen, provide dry ration & facilitate transportation of migrant workers: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to open community kitchens in the NCR for stranded migrant workers amid the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate transportation for labourers who want to retur...

Israel looks to back-up airport as flight cancellations mount

British Airways , Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa and Iberia all cancelled flights to Tel Aviv as European carriers joined U.S. airlines in avoiding flying to Israel, which has activated a back-up airport in the far south as a precaution against...

TN Governor, CM, AIADMK leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Chennai, May 13 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, on Thursday extended their greetings for Ramzan to be celebrated tomorrow.I convey my h...

Study reveals short gratitude intervention can increase academic motivation

In a recent study, researchers from Ritsumeikan University and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology NICT, Japan, have explored a simple strategy to increase motivation in college students by nurturing a positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021