Coal India arm CCL records 112% jump in production in April

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) on Thursday said it has recorded 112 per cent increase in production at 4.84 million tonne (mt) in April.

The Jharkhand-based subsidiary had recorded 2.28 mt coal output in April 2020, it said in a statement.

''Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), a Jharkhand-based arm of Coal India Ltd, has registered unprecedented growth of 112 percent in coal production (4.84 Million Tonnes) in April 2021 against April 2020 (2.28 Million Tonnes),'' the company said.

As far as coal offtake was concerned, the arm said it recorded a 122 per cent increase in April 2021 to 6.56 mt against 2.96 mt in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

CCL CMD PM Prasad has asked officials to work closely with the state government and district administration to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also directed to increase COVID care facilities on war footing to the extent possible and adopt COVID appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, masking and vaccination, the statement said.

CCL has mining operations in Chatra, Latehar, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Bokaro, Ranchi, Giridih and Palamu districts of Jharkhand.

The company said that to combat the deadly surge of the second wave, CCL hospitals -- Gandhinagar, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Dakra, Rajrappa and Dhori -- with 295 beds are serving as COVID facilities in coordination with the district administrations and providing free treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

